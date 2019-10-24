Services
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Sadie Flanigan


1924 - 2019
Sadie Flanigan Obituary
FLANIGAN, Sadie Evelyn Sadie Evelyn Flanigan, age 95 of Winder, (formerly of Cleveland, GA) passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at NGMC Gainesville. She was born Sept. 27, 1924 to the late Ellen Dewberry Bankston and Walton H. Bankston of Barnesville, GA. Sadie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Robert "Bob" Flanigan and is survived by daughter, Patricia (Pat) and son-in-law, Greg Geis; sister, Virginia B. Clark; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as her foreign exchange student 'daughter," Oya Erenli Sezer, of Istanbul, Turkey. After completing college at GSCW in Milledgeville, Sadie began teaching high school English in Conyers, GA, where she met Bob on a blind date Halloween night 1945. Sadie and Bob moved away from Conyers and she taught also at Campbell High in Smyrna and Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Alabama. After moving to Florida in 1966, Sadie began her second career as an editor for a publisher of medical and scientific books. This sparked an interest in medicine, and she began her third career working in hospitals. After retiring from her job as Tumor Registrar at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Sadie and Bob moved to Cleveland, in 1990, where they enjoyed an active 'mountain' life and loved to travel the country in the RV. A private interment will be held in Barnesville, Georgia In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Shepherd Center Foundation: 2020 Peachtree Rd., NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 or the : 821 Dawsonville Highway, Suite 250-323 Gainesville, GA 30501. To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 24, 2019
