Sadie Helms
HELMS (WILBURN), Sadie Magnalia Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 12 PM, at College Park Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Shirley Ann Wilburn, Thomas (Rick) Helms, Lillie Helms, Teresa Helms, Steven Helms and Eve Helms, 8 grands, 15 great-grands other relatives and friends. Visitation will be today from 12 PM - 4 PM. Grissom-Clark F.H. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
JUN
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
College Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
