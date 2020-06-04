HELMS (WILBURN), Sadie Magnalia Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 12 PM, at College Park Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Shirley Ann Wilburn, Thomas (Rick) Helms, Lillie Helms, Teresa Helms, Steven Helms and Eve Helms, 8 grands, 15 great-grands other relatives and friends. Visitation will be today from 12 PM - 4 PM. Grissom-Clark F.H. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.