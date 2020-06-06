Sadie Paige
PAIGE, Sadie A Service Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Mrs. Sadie Francis Elmore Paige of Riverdale, Georgia will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, 10 AM, at Legacy Funeral Home Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia, Pastor Larry Elmore, officiating. Interment, private. Survivors are her daughter, Ms. Deborah Leslie, granddaughter, Ms. Bryanetta Grant, sister, Marie (Kenneth) Lisby, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 9:30 AM.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 6, 2020.
