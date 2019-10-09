Services
Sadie Tullis Obituary
TULLIS (CARL), Sadie Jane Sadie Jane (Carl) Tullis, of Covington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She is survived by her three daughters, Esther Elizabeth Kitchens, Connie Elaine Santmyres and Carol Jane Ledbetter; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be 11 AM, on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the chapel of A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, Oct. 9, from 5 PM 9 PM at the funeral home. A.S. Turner And Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019
