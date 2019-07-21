SAFFOLD, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas Noel Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Thomas Noel Saffold, beloved husband of Deborah Saffold and father and grandfather as well as dear friend and celebrated flight instructor to many, passed away on July 18, 2019. He died peacefully, just weeks before his 91st birthday. Only son of Thomas Reid Saffold and Nellie Saffold, Tom is remembered with deep adoration and respect. He was born in Atlanta, Ga. and raised in Buckhead, Ga. He worked with his father on a dairy, raising cattle and learning the many lessons of farm life. In high school, he drove the local school bus while attending Madison High School until graduation in 1945. He left Buckhead to attend North Georgia College in Dahlonega, Ga., enrolling in the R.O.T.C. program before transferring to the Georgia Institute of Technology. He graduated in 1949 in the top 10% of his class with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and as a Distinguished Military Graduate, commissioned officer, 2nd Lt. in the Army Chemical Corp. He expressed life-long gratitude for his Aunt Lida Starr, with whom he lived in Atlanta while he attended college. Upon graduation, he took a job with Southern Bell and immediately went on military leave to serve full-time in the United States Air Force and begin pilot training. He attended flight training in Bainbridge, Georgia and soloed in a Piper Cub. He was transferred to Laredo Air Force Base in Laredo, Tx., where he went from flying Piper Cubs to flying jets, the source of enormous joy throughout his life. One of few pilots with a college degree, he earned his wings in 1954. Tom went on to serve his country for over 30 years in the USAF and Georgia Air National Guard and logged over 9,000 hours worldwide. He flew PA18, T-6, T-28, T-33, F-84D, E, F, G, F-86, F-100, F-105, C-45, C-47, C-97, C-124, as well as numerous civilian aircraft. His decorations included the Vietnam Service Medal and Legion of Merit. Tom enjoyed a 40-year career as an engineer and manager for Southern Bell, AT&T and BellSouth. He continued flying in service of the USAF - Georgia Air National Guard 116th Tactical Fighter Wing, promoted to the rank of Brigadier General at retirement in 1982. In retirement, he was Chief Flight Instructor with the Atlanta Navy Flying Club at Dobbins Air Force Base, member of the VFW in Dunwoody, Ga., and the Atlanta Chapter of the Order of Daedalians, devoted father and grandfather, and avid Georgia Tech fan. Tom enjoyed a full and active life, having travelled the world with visits to every continent and pursued success and happiness with a wonderful optimism and unassuming spirit. He was kind-hearted, gracious, hardworking, and wise. Through his final days, he repeated his thankfulness and love for his family, with his wife Debbie at his side throughout their 39 years of marriage. Survived by his three children and their spouses, Carolyn (Rhys) Wilson of Atlanta, Ga., Jennifer (Jeff) Collins of Atlanta, Ga., and Stephanie (John) Berthelsen of Cumming, Ga., and his 6 grandchildren, Allison, Emma, Lida, Thomas, Edith, and Taylor, Tom will be missed by so many. A funeral service will take place on Monday, July 22nd, at 1pm at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel at 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, Ga. The family will receive friends from 12pm until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, gifts of memorial can be directed to the , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019