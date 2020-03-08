|
FUGATE, Sharon Sharon Irene Fugate, age 69, Dunwoody, passed March 5, 2020. Sharon was born October 28, 1950 in Mountain City, TN to Sybil and William Fugate. She enjoyed watching TV, music and magazines. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law,Danna and Doug Dinapoli, Atlanta and niece Kathleen Dinapoli. Sign online guest book at www.fischerfuneralcare.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the In Community Foundation, (www.incommunityga.org/comprehensive-sponsorship-1). A private interment will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. The family will receive guests, Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 PM, at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA (678) 514-1000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020