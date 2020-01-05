|
|
RANKIN, Sallie B. Her smile could light up a room. It would also welcome you into her life as her friend. And Sallie Rankin had many friends. That's why she smiled an awful lot. Sallie Baber Rankin, age 100, passed away Dec. 29, 2019 at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, VA, a place she loved and among the friends she cherished. Sallie was born Oct. 20, 1919, in Hatton, VA, the daughter of Luther and Florrie Baber. Their farmhouse sat on a hill overlooking cow pastures and the James River down below. She grew up walking two miles to a one-room schoolhouse, riding her beloved horse Trixie in the fields and picking strawberries for her dad to sell in town. She helped milk the cows, gather chicken eggs, draw water from the well and bring in firewood for the stove. She was a farmgirl through and through. But Sallie would graduate from the University of Virginia School of Nursing and proudly serve three years as a Navy nurse. During that stint in the military, she met Jim Rankin, the love of her life. They exchanged vows in a small ceremony in Coronado, CA, and would be happily married 51 years. At the time, Jim was a Navy pilot who'd flown torpedo bombers during World War II and the Korean War. He would later become a newspaper columnist and editor, spending the last 26 years of his journalism career at The Atlanta Constitution. In 1989, Jim and Sallie retired to Irvington, VA, where they built a home on Sailboat Cove with a screened-in porch overlooking Carters Creek. Sallie was a wonderful cook. Her specialties were chocolate chip cookies, which she'd have to hide from her son whenever she went out, and crab cakes, made from the fresh blues caught, steamed and picked over by Jim atop newspapers at the kitchen table. Sallie was a member of Grace Episcopal Church where she served on the vestry and was president of the Women of Grace. She was active in the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, the Rappahannock Garden Club, the White Stone Women's Club and a lawn-bowling club with her close (and competitive) friends. Even into her 90s, Sallie wowed everyone by working out five days a week at the exercise center. Her resolve, determination and positive outlook were an inspiration. What was her secret to living to 100 years of age? Was it always reading one book after another after another after another? Was it the hundreds of bridge games she played well into her 90s? Was it the Rummikub board games she loved to play with her friends up until her final weeks? Was it never, ever missing a Sunday phone call with her son? And what about all that exercise? Or maybe, just maybe, was it that cocktail she poured every day at five o'clock sharp? Nah. All of that certainly contributed to Sallie's longevity, but it didn't account for all of it. It's most likely she lived to be 100 because she had such a wonderful life she didn't want to leave it. So many wonderful friends, so much deep love from her family. Sallie Rankin was one very happy person. She is survived by her brother Ralph Baber, her son Bill Rankin, her daughter-in-law Carol Rankin, her grandchildren James and Sylvia Rankin, and her step-grandson Errol Zinkand. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Jan. 17 at 1 PM, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, 51 William B. Graham Ct., Kilmarnock, VA 22482.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020