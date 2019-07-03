|
READER, Sallie Paige Sallie Paige Clark Reader, age 65, of Roswell passed away on June 26, 2019. Paige attended North Springs High School, studied French at the Sorbonne in Paris, and later obtained her law degree from Georgia State University. She practiced law in the Atlanta area for a number of years. Paige was an accomplished equestrian and great lover of horses. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred & James E. Clark, as well as her husband, Daniel H. Reader. She is survived by her children, James Banks and Jenna Paige Worsham, her sister Caren Goode, as well as her beloved partner, Jeff Specyal. A Memorial Service will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors on August 24th, 2019 at 4:00PM, followed by a Reception at the family's home in Roswell. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to: The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse (GCSA): https://gaca.org/about-gaca/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 3, 2019