FRAUMAN, Sally Annette Sally Annette Frauman was born August 13, 1938 to Bruce and Ann Crosby (Vaughn) in Waycross, GA. She died from cancer on Easter Day. Annette graduated from Waycross High School, earned her LPN license at St. Vincent's Nursing School in Jacksonville, FL, earned her ASN from Broward County Community College when her husband was in Vietnam and while raising two children. She earned her BSN and MSN from the University of Florida, and was one of the first to be licensed as a nurse practitioner in the state of Florida. Dr. Frauman taught in the University of Florida College of Nursing and earned her PhD in nursing from the University of Texas while teaching at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She both practiced and taught nursing throughout her career, working as a floor nurse, a private duty nurse, a public health nurse in Beaufort County, SC, in migrant camps, and free clinics. Dr. Frauman specialized in pediatric nephrology and had her research published in numerous scholarly journals. In addition, she was a Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and a Robert Wood Johnson Fellow. She retired from Emory University as associate dean of nursing. A life-long learner and teacher, she loved reading books and going to the library, taking her children there every week for a pile of books. She liked librarians, too, unless they tried to tell her children what books they could or could not check out. Married to a Marine, she lived in many places across the US and enjoyed learning new cultures and cuisines after never leaving South Georgia as a child except to visit her mother's family in Mississippi. Hawaii and San Francisco were her favorites. She did not suffer fools gladly but if she complimented you, you knew it was genuine. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 47 years, CWO2 Walter W. Frauman III, (USMC, Ret.) and their son, Walter W. Frauman IV. She is survived by a daughter, Carole Maddux (Delane), a sister, Dorothy Helms (Herbert), a brother, John Crosby (Catherine), grandchildren, Katy Maddux Pierre (Alexander), Walter "Quint" W. Frauman V (Rachel), Carter Vaughn Maddux (Darbi), and Robert "Bert" Frauman. She is also mourned by a daughter-in-law, Deanna Peel, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Annette became an Episcopalian as a young adult and was confirmed in that faith at Grace Episcopal Church, Waycross, while pregnant with her first child. There will be a private graveside service at Holy Family Episcopal Church and a later memorial service at St. David's Episcopal Church. Updates can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Dr-Annette-Fraumans-Memorial-105440961087310. Flowers or charitable donations are fine. Annette was particularly fond of supporting the Dawson County Public Library. Donations on her behalf should be addressed to the Chestatee Regional Library System, 342 Allen Street, Dawsonville, GA 30534. Please include a mailing address to receive a tax deductible receipt.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 17, 2020