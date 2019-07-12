HAMBY, Sally Sadly, on July 8, 2019, Sally Ogletree Washburn Hamby passed away suddenly. She was born in Birmingham, AL, and resided there until her family moved to Atlanta when she was a young girl. Sally was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church, East Point, GA. At the time of her death she was a member of First Baptist Woodstock, Woodstock, GA. Sally was a graduate of Headland High School, skipping a grade and graduating a year early. She attended West Georgia College as a Journalism Major. Sally followed in her parents' footsteps and became a Realtor with Washburn Realty when she was 18, her Daddy bought a mortgage company and made her President. This became her career for 55 years. She prided herself in assisting people in become homeowners. Many stayed with her throughout their lives as they bought and sold homes and raised their families. She was instrumental in the industry, advising on legislation to provide excellent programs for homeownership and protections for buyers during the process. Sally had a knack for taking new agents under her wing and helping them build their careers. She sponsored Sally's RoundTable for select handpicked agents to educate and mentor through the mortgage process. She was owner of Peachtree Mortgage Inc., Marietta, GA for many years. At the time of her death she was with Fidelity Bank Mortgage/Ameris Bank Mortgage Services. She was president of East Point Junior Women's Club and Georgia Association of Mortgage Brokers, serving on numerous committees with Women's Council or Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors, Atlanta, Cobb, Cherokee and Metro South Board of Realtors. She was involved in many civic, community and political organizations serving each one with her dogged determination and constant pursuit of excellence. Sally loved her church, her flowers, her friends and her most of all her family and her little poodle Remi. Sally was preceded in death by her parents Tommy & Sally Ogletree Washburn, her sister Rosemary and her brother Tom Washburn III. She is survived by her daughters Jeff & Debbie Hamby Heard & Melissa Hamby Tatum, grandchildren; Preston J Goins, Mitch & Maggie Goins, Lauren & Branden McGee, Jacob & Trish Heard, Brook Heard & fianc? Matt Smith, Justin Heard, Alyssa Tatum, 2 great grandchildren; Maysie Blake Tatum & Logan McGee; Her sister in law Sue Washburn, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins & her precious pet poodle Remi. Online condolences may be made at www.poolefuneralhome.net Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 12 to July 13, 2019