KIRBY, Sally Ann Sally Ann Kirby of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly Beverly, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family January 31st, 2020. She is remembered as the sweetest, most thoughtful person you ever met, beautiful inside and out with an equally beautiful golf swing. Born April 9, 1934 in Beverly, MA. She was the youngest of seven children. Sally married her high school sweetheart, Ron Kirby and had 67 wonderful exciting years travelling the world, while making friends everywhere. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church. She loved her golf and was a member of North Palm Beach Country Club, Old Head Golf Links and Castlemartyr Golf Club in Ireland. She is survived by her husband, Ron Kirby, daughters Faye (Gene) Bates, Beverly (John) McPhee, and a son Ron Kirby, Jr. (Oy). Granddaughters Marianne (Ed) Kirby, Denise (Matt) Kuntz, Holly McPhee, Sarah Kirby. Grandsons David (Angela) Bates, Kirby McPhee. Great-grandchildren Kendall Kuntz, Amelia Bates, and Jaxon Kirby. And many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 11 AM, at St. Clare Catholic Church, North Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County, Florida.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020
