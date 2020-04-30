Services
Sally Letendre


1930 - 2020
LETENDRE, Sally Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Sally Ann Letendre of Tucker, GA passed away on April 25. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Victor Letendre and son Steve Feeley. She is survived by her children Richard Feeley (Lynda), Teresa Sanders (Ron), step-daughter Kathy Evans (Mike), and daughter-in-law Janice Hall (Richard) as well as her beloved grandchildren Lee Ann Feeley (Currey), Kristen Olmsted (Tom), Kevin Sanders (Danielle), R.J. Feeley, Megan Fedewa (Michael), Mark Feeley (Emily), Kim Sanders and great-grandchildren Dominic Hitchens, Andrew Feeley, Brooke Sanders, Charlotte Grace Fedewa, Gus Hitchens, Lily Sanders and Quinn Vernon Fedewa. Grandma Sally will be missed by all. Memorial Service arrangements will be determined in the near future. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that both Sally and her husband Vic worked with and held dear to their hearts. Condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Home and Crematory, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel. 770-564-2726.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2020
