HARRIS, Sally Mae Gatlin Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Sally Mae Gatlin Harris will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 17 Fairburn Rd, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Rev. Douglas E. Stowers, Officiating; Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory. She is survived by brother, J.C. Gatlin, sisters-in-law, Sheila Gatlin and Geri Cain and a host of relatives and friends. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary; 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019