Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Mae Gatlin HARRIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sally Mae Gatlin HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Sally Mae Gatlin Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Sally Mae Gatlin Harris will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 17 Fairburn Rd, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. Rev. Douglas E. Stowers, Officiating; Interment, Resthaven Gardens of Memory. She is survived by brother, J.C. Gatlin, sisters-in-law, Sheila Gatlin and Geri Cain and a host of relatives and friends. Alfonso Dawson Mortuary; 404-691-3810.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now