SODERBERG (BELLAR), Sally Sally Bellar Soderberg of Dunwoody, GA, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 6, 2019. On her final day, she was preparing for her favorite time of year, happily putting the last touches on her home and yard's Christmas decorations. She was an incredibly vibrant and active 87 year-old who was healthy and enjoying her life until her last breath. She had recently celebrated her 65th wedding anniversary with her extended family and friends, describing the event weekend as the best days of her life. Sally, the 3rd of 5 children, was born on Nov. 4, 1932 in Bedford Ohio to Gordon & Catherine Bellar. While attending the University of Miami, Sally earned a degree in Education and met the love of her life and future husband Don. They married in 1954 and she raised 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Sally taught Elementary School for 4 decades, earning her Masters of Education degree in 1985 from Oglethorpe University and ending her teaching career after 20 years with DeKalb County Schools. She dedicated her life to caring for her children and grandchildren, as well as being active at her local church and teaching Sunday school. Sally was a loving wife, the most amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother a child could ever wish for. She had an artists eye, a great wit, a beautiful singing voice, wrote poetry, enjoyed music, art, and literature, and had an overall passion for every day of her life. She was a great friend and a second mother to many. Sally is survived by her adoring husband, Donald F. Soderberg, her four children; Kary, Jeff, Pam, and Greg, her daughter-in-law Lisa, her grandchildren; Jackie, Jake, Hannah, Shane, and Shelby, and her great-grandchild, Ariah, along with the thousands of children she taught and who's lives she touched. There will be a ceremony to celebrate Sally's life and legacy at 11 AM, at Kingswood United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 14. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to at (800) 822-6344.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 12, 2019