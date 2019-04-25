SORENSON, Sally Sally Marshall Sorenson, born September 18, 1930 to Joseph B. Marshall Jr. and Dorothy Lizars, passed away April 22, 2019. Sally and her 3 brothers grew up in the North Shore suburbs of Chicago where she excelled at school and athletics and began her life-long appreciation of art and design. After graduation from New Trier High School, she attended Mount Vernon College and Syracuse University. While on a college holiday back home in Evanston, IL, she agreed to a blind date and met Richard (Dick) Sorenson of Duluth, MN who became her husband of 67 years. Sally and Dick moved to Atlanta with their son Richard Jr., and happily made Atlanta their home where their remaining children were born. An avid gardener, accomplished seamstress and decorator, Sally was devoted to her family and enjoyed the many years she and Dick spent with their friends at golf outings, birthday gatherings, and New Year's Eve celebrations. Sally was pre-deceased by her parents, her brothers Joe and Tim Marshall, Daughter-in-law Dona Sorenson, and great grandson Cody Wilkinson. She is survived by her beloved husband Richard Sorenson, son Richard Sorenson Jr., daughter Connie Sorenson Davison (Peter), and son Cam Sorenson (Carolyn). Sally was proud grandmother to Lindsay Sorenson Wilkinson (Joey), Richard Sorenson III, Marshall Sorenson, Alex Davison and Coleman Sorenson, and great grandmother to Mary Elle, Heath, and Miles Wilkinson. Surviving family also includes her brother Nick Marshall (Mary) of NY, Sister-in-law Mary Young (Tom) of MN, Brother-in-law John Sorenson (Becky) of MN, and Sister-in-law Sheila Sorenson of MN as well as many nieces and nephews. She was lovingly attended by caregivers Roderica Curtis, Roshawna Curtis, Bertha Brown, Christina Cole, Jean Williams, Beulah Blagrove, Linda Gray, and Chrystal Nolen to whom the family expresses their heartfelt gratitude and love. The family will welcome and receive friends at a reception on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Peachtree Golf Club, 4600 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319, from 2:00 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Lovett School at 4075 Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta, GA 30327 where the family collectively has had students attend for a total of 84 years. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary