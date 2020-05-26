|
|
THOMPSON, Sally Sally Thompson, age 83, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Private Graveside services will be held this week. Family and friends will celebrate her life later. Born Sally Elizabeth Mueller on April 28, 1937, in Washington, D.C., she graduated from Anacostia High School. She worked for the Department of Agriculture, the Federal Home Loan Bank Board, at Andrews Air Force Base, and the US Tax Court. Sally would serve great dinner parties. She was also talented at singing and playing the piano. She enjoyed drawing and photography. She maintained close ties with the family, joining them at the beach, water skiing, and amusement parks. Sally married Thomas Thompson in June of 1972, having 24 wonderful years before his passing. They moved to Marietta in 1977, making a home and raising their son, Bobby. Sally was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She helped at church, Cub Scouts, charitable causes, and more. She had empathy and compassion for others. Family and friends comment on still having her cards and letters. Sally's greatest asset was her sense of humor, which she could find in what most would consider a bad situation. That helped her during difficult times. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, her sister, Nancy Tayman, her parents, Anna and Franklin Miller (formerly Mueller), her mother and father in law, Anna and Clarence Thompson, sister in law, Bettye Wingo, and Tom's son by previous marriage, Billy Thompson. Survivors include her son, Bobby Thompson, sister, Joan Jenkins, brother, Thomas Miller, brother in law, C.B. Thompson, Jr., sister in law, Dorothy Parker, brother in law, Robert Jenkins, brother in law, Kenneth Tayman, children from Tom's previous marriage, Thomas F. Thompson and Tammy Carmona, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers Sally asks that you donate to a . Among her favorites are for first responders, , or . Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2020