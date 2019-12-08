|
TOMLINSON (GATLING), Sally July 28, 1936 - Dec. 6, 2019 Sally Gatling Tomlinson, a native of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at her home in Sea Island, GA on Dec. 6, 2019. She was 83 years old and died of complications from a long battle with cancer. Sally was predeceased by her parents, Mabel Richardson Gatling from Columbia, SC and Bartholomew Moore Gatling, Jr. from Raleigh, NC. Sally was married to the late Elwyn Candler Tomlinson in 1957 and widowed in 1977. She attended Washington Seminary in Atlanta, GA and Hollins College, in Virginia, class of 1958. Sally has been in a loving relationship for 37 years with Dan Leyland Denison of Dallas, TX, and is survived by him. Sally was the consummate volunteer for more than 30 years and the promoter of a strong cultural environment for Atlanta, especially in the visual arts arena. Her early and most fond achievement was in saving the demise of the Atlanta Children's Theatre program by requesting an emergency grant of the Governor, and turning it into a successful, professional theatre program that later merged with the Alliance Theatre. She also gave of her time and resources by volunteering and supporting The Children's Theatre Guild, The Atlanta Arts Alliance, The Atlanta Junior League, The Atlanta Humane Society, The Alliance Theatre, The Atlanta Ballet, The Shepherd Center, and The Forward Arts Foundation. Sally loved entertaining and throwing personal parties in addition to Fundraisers. She loved fashion and fashion shows; interiors and decorating; flowers and her gardens in both Atlanta and Sea Island. She enjoyed playing bridge with her girlfriends, as well as playing golf with friends and family. Sally is survived by her children and their spouses: Elwyn Candler Tomlinson, Jr (Bridgette) and Tracey Tomlinson DeRosa (Dominick). She is also survived by four grandchildren: Megan Tomlinson Imes (Jonathan), Holly Tomlinson Brown (Jeremy), Juliana Tomlinson DeRosa and Dominick Alexander DeRosa. Sally is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Kathryn Bridges Miller (Ward), William Russell Bridges, III (Lisa), Elwyn Tomlinson Bridges (Linda), Walter Patrick Bridges (Jennifer), Mary Kate Bridges Hewes (Joe), and Tere McCrea Tomlinson. Sally enjoyed the finer things in life and knew how to pursue them. She was committed to her causes and always gave of her time and resources freely. She wanted to make a difference in the direction of Atlanta's growth and she achieved her goals and more. After a private burial at Arlington Memorial Park, a Memorial Eucharist celebration of her life will be held at 2 PM, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Cathedral of St. Philip at 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. There will be a reception immediately following in Child Hall. Donations in Sally's memory may be made to The Forward Arts Foundation, 3130 Slaton Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019