TRAIN (GLANVILLE), Sally
Sally Glanville Train, age 82, died peacefully on November 21, 2020. Born in Rochester, NY in 1938, she attended the Dana Hall School in Wellesley, MA and graduated from Connecticut College for Women in New London, CT. She was the daughter of Robert and Florence Glanville. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, John Kirk Train, III and their son, Robert Glanville Train. She is survived by her son, John Kirk Train, IV, and daughter-in-law, Julie Train, and her daughter, Judith Fuller Train and son-in-law, Brendon Kane, of Atlanta. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren, Cathy Kane, Robbie Kane, Jack Kane, Ashley Train, Sarah Train, Walker Train, and Taylor Train. She is also survived by her good friend and companion, Kenneth A. Hoose. While living in Atlanta, she worked for The Galloway School, The Southern Tennis Association, renovated houses, and was active in the Democratic Party. She and Ken were avid golfers and delighted in traveling to foreign countries. She enjoyed her many friends, and played mahjong with several of them regularly through the pandemic. She took great joy from her children and grandchildren, and her grandchildren loved being in the kitchen with her learning how to make her delicious tomato soup. Ever practical, Sally did not want a funeral or memorial service at this time, but requested that donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or Bobby Train Friendship Award at The Lovett School.