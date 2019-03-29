Services
Sam BURSTON Sr. Obituary
BURSTON, Sr., Sam Mr. Sam Burston, Sr. age 86, of Decatur, GA passed March 22, 2019. Graveside Service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, NW. Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Mark Wilson, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Sam D. Burston; daughters, Faye D. Burston, Everlean Burston, Hattie Ellen Burston, and Glenda Burston Pitts; stepsons, Leroy Noyes Jackson, Ashley Kellum, John Kellum, and Gregory Kellum. Twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his only surviving first cousin Hattie Gasque of Springfield, Massachusetts and a host of nieces, nephews, lifelong friends in Atlanta, Georgia, and in the states of Florida, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Viewing Friday 5 PM to 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019
