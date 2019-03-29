|
|
BURSTON, Sr., Sam Mr. Sam Burston, Sr. age 86, of Decatur, GA passed March 22, 2019. Graveside Service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, NW. Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Mark Wilson, officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Sam D. Burston; daughters, Faye D. Burston, Everlean Burston, Hattie Ellen Burston, and Glenda Burston Pitts; stepsons, Leroy Noyes Jackson, Ashley Kellum, John Kellum, and Gregory Kellum. Twenty grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his only surviving first cousin Hattie Gasque of Springfield, Massachusetts and a host of nieces, nephews, lifelong friends in Atlanta, Georgia, and in the states of Florida, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Viewing Friday 5 PM to 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019