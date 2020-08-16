1/1
Sam Locklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOCKLIN, Sam Sam Locklin, 75, peacefully passed into Eternity on August 10, 2020. He was at home on his beloved Lake Oconee. Sam was preceded in death by his wonderful parents, Elsie and Newman James Locklin of LaGrange, and his dear sister Margaret Snyder of Thomasville, Georgia. Sam was a patriot who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a brave and honorable Vietnam Veteran. Sam's work ethic was one of excellence, loyalty and diligence. He had only one employer, Southern Bell/AT&T, where he was a manager for many years when he retired. In more recent years Sam volunteered as a Greene County First Responder, where he made many great friends and helped so many people. Sam was a faithful member and tireless worker of Walker United Methodist Church in Greensboro. He was an active member of the Order of Scottish Rite in Atlanta. Sam's entire life was hallmarked by service. Though he was an unassuming man, he always rose to leadership and was known for his dependability. Sam was a man's man and an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were the Georgia Dawgs and Atlanta Braves. His hobbies were fishing, boating, duck hunting, and gardening. He was a pilot and a talented man with many skills. He could build a house, fell a tree, or repair most anything. Sam was a True Friend. He was a stalwart man with a huge heart. Sam was full of fun, laughter, and was an hilarious storyteller. He was ambitious, yet he required little. He was an honorable man, part of a dying breed whose handshake or word was his bond. He kept his promises. From the time he was a child Sam's belief in God was unchanging and his devotion was unending. He lived his strong faith daily, loving the Lord with all his heart. Sam loved his neighbor as himself. Sam was one of the finest of men, greatly admired, and now he is truly missed. He was a blessing! Sam is survived by Mr. and Mrs. John Huggins of Daphne, Alabama, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Huggins of Albany, Georgia, cousins, and countless friends. Sam's funeral will be Sunday, August 16, at 4 PM, Shadowlawn Cemetery, 112 Oak Lane, LaGrange, GA 30241. A memorial celebration of his life will be on a later date in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam's memory may be made to his church, the Atlanta Order of the Scottish Rite, or Greene County First Responders. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Funeral
04:00 PM
Shadowlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro
109 W. Broad Street
Greensboro, GA 30642
(706) 453-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCommons Funeral Home - Greensboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved