Sam Taylor Obituary
TAYLOR, Sam Graveside committal and interment rites for Samuel Taylor will be 11 AM, Monday, April 20, 2020, at Dawn Memorial Park, Decatur. Rev. Dr. Roy Jones, Jr., Executive Minister of St. Philip A.M.E. Church (Atlanta) will officiate. Sam Taylor, 79, of Lithonia died peacefully on April 12. After retiring from the Atlanta Housing Authority as a Master Plumber, he continued to reliably serve residential and commercial plumbing clients for many years. He was a dedicated member of St. Philip A.M.E. Church. Those who cherish his memory include: his devoted and loving wife, Barbara Harper Taylor; sister, Jeanette Mack; brother-in-law, Ronney Harper (Alice); sister-in-law, Frances Harper; other relatives, friends, and clients. Viewing from noon until 4 PM, today (Sunday), at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, SE (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404-373-3191. (Current COVID-19 guidelines and policies regarding social distancing apply at the funeral home and at the gravesite.)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020
