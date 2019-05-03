|
CHAWKIN, Sam W. Sam W. Chawkin, 69, of Atlanta, died May 1, 2019. Mr. Chawkin is survived by his wife, Pamela Hartle Chawkin; sisters, Beverly Steres (Gary), Helen Lemm; nieces, Jill Annenberg (Alan), Karen Wener (Andy); and nephew, Richard Stein (Laurie). Graveside services will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pamela and Sam Chawkin Thyroid Cancer Research Fund through the Perelman School of Medicine at www.pennmedicine.org or to AIPAC at www.aipac.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 3 to May 4, 2019