WEINSTEIN, Sam Sam Weinstein, age 99, of Atlanta, GA died April 28, 2019. Sam was loved by all who met him and is a WWII veteran. Sam had his Bar Mitzvah at the age of 97. He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Rose Weinstein. Survivors include his daughters, Terry Chervin and Enid Herskowitz; son, Aaron Weinstein; grandchildren, Rachel, Andrea, Leslie, Dana, and Tracy; brother, William Weinstein; and sister, Hilda Milbauer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery. Memorial Service to follow at a later date. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019
