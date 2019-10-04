|
|
WILKES, Sam St. Simons Island resident Samuel Marion Wilkes, III, 75, died peacefully at home on September30, 2019. Sam was born May 5th, 1944, in Springfield, Missouri and was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sam earned a BS and an MBA from the University of Florida, where he played football. He launched his career at IBM, and was instrumental in founding several cutting-edge technology companies in Atlanta and Alpharetta: AMS, Software Partners, FormMaker, DocuCorp, The NetCommerce Company, FleetRisk Advisors, and finally Life2, Inc. Known for his strong business acumen, Sam exuded forthrightness, good humor and endless positivity in the boundless pursuit of his best life. Sam loved fishing, golf, and his beloved Gators; but most especially, he loved success. Sam will be remembered for gentility and decency to all, no matter their walk of life. His wide smile and easy charm belied a fierce intellect and independence. He was profoundly influential to all who knew him and his spirit will be a beacon for generations to come. Mr. Wilkes is survived by his wife Barbara Zufall Wilkes; sister Juanita Wilkes Summers and her husband Robert Summers; sister Margaret Gray Wilkes Roberts; daughter Nicole Scholze Long and her husband Robert Long, Jr.; son Samuel Marion Wilkes, IV; daughter Julie Scholze van der Poel and her husband Coenraad van der Poel; son James Robert Wilkes; grandchildren James, Jr., Emily, Cameron, Robert, III, Hallie, Rachel and Tate; and his beloved dog, Lily. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, Georgia or the . A celebration of Sam's life will be held will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 12, 2019 at The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2019