CHERVU, Sameer Dev Sameer Dev Chervu, born July 2nd, 1992, died unexpectedly on April 30th, 2019 from a jet-ski accident at Lake Oconee. He is survived by his father and mother, Drs. Arun and Indira Chervu, his brother, Nikhil Chervu, his sister-in-law, Joie Hand, his dog, Bunker, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Sameer was a kind, compassionate, exuberant, and gregarious son, brother, and friend who brightened any room he entered with his distinctive voice, mischievous smile and over the top personality. He never met a stranger, and would often talk at length about golf, Falcons football, tennis, music, engineering, and medicine. He wanted to learn every subject he encountered and was perceptive enough to know what interested the people around him. After graduating from The Westminster Schools in Atlanta in 2010, he graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 3 years with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with highest honors, obtained a Master of Science in the same field from Duke University, and had just completed his third year of medical school at Tufts University in Boston. He aspired to be a spinal surgeon in his beloved home state of Georgia. Sameer loved the serenity of golf and the water. He spent whatever free time he had at Lake Oconee golfing, fishing, and wakeboarding. A talented musician, Sameer played the flute, guitar, bass, drums, and piano, often serenading anyone who sat next to him. On vacations, he would find the local instrument store and learn to play Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, or Phish on ukulele, bagpipes, pan flutes, and more before ever leaving the store. A memorial service celebrating Sameer's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at the Mayes Ward-Dobbins Macland Chapel, 3940 Macland Rd, Powder Springs, GA 30127 from 11am to 12pm with reception to follow. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am. In lieu of flowers, please honor Sameer's love of music with a donation to VH1's Save the Music Foundation in his name. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019