KHAN, Samena Arshad Samena Arshad Khan, 54, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 in Atlanta. Born May, 5, 1965, Samena grew up in Indiana but spent most of her adult life in Lawrenceville, GA. Samena was a longtime bus driver for the Gwinnett County School System. She committed her life to God and spent many years connecting to her Christian faith through prayer and teaching. She had an infectious laugh and a smile that would light up any room. Samena is survived by her mother, Diann Burd of Fort Wayne, three sisters, Michelle Hettinger of Fort Wayne, Sabrina Khan of Phoenix, Rana (Dan) Fahey of Wake Forest, a niece, and two great-nieces, and a great-nephew. She will be missed by many friends who she considered family. She was preceded in death by her father, Abid Ali Khan, grandmother, Joan Whiteman, and her loving brother Neil Burd. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3 PM, at New Bridge Church, 1446 Calvin Davis Circle, in Lawrenceville.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020