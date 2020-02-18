|
POSEY, Sammie Lee Sammie Lee Posey, age 72, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. He was born on Sept. 24, 1947 in Cullman, AL, to his late parents, Odes and Agnes Posey. Sammie was retired from The Atlanta Journal Constitution. Mr. Posey attended Wesley Bible College and was an ordained Preacher. He was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Sam was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his loving parents. Survivors include his beloved wife of 46 years, Rosalind Posey of Powder Springs, GA, daughters, Cassie Condra of Douglasville, GA, Jennifer Williams and her husband, Jamie of Douglasville, GA, brother, Stanley Posey and his wife, Cindy of Cullman, AL, sisters, Jane Sellers and her husband, Tony of Cullman, AL, Alinda Perdue of Crane Hill, AL, Betty Gregory and her husband, Tim of Cullman, AL, grandchildren, Caden Condra, Anna Williams, Addie Williams, Callie Condra, Cambree Condra, Cooper Williams, several nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. Funeral Services for Mr. Sammie Posey will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 11 AM, with Rev. Tony Samples, Rev. Mike Parker, and Rev. Rodney Carson officiating. He will lie instate at Pleasant Grove Church from 10 AM, till service time. Interment will follow the service at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for a visitation on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 5 PM until 8 PM. To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 18, 2020