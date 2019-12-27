Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Sammy Richards Obituary
RICHARDS, Sammy Mr. Sammy Richards, of Atlanta passed away on December 19, 2019. Celebration of Life will be Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 at 3 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Interment Greenwood Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter Aneesha Germany (Jahkeem), son Daryl Richards; 3 grandchildren; sisters Annie Thelma Brown, Sandria Dobbs, Ola Richards, Sallie Richards, and Nyetta Lyons. Public viewing Fri. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., Atlanta, GA 30331, (404)-349-3000.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
