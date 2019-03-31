ADAMS, III, Samuel Lee Samuel Lee Adams III passed away March 27th at Tranquility Hospice. He was born in the Bolton area of Atlanta, Georgia, February 7, 1929. His parents were Samuel Lee Adams, Jr. and Elsie Elizabeth Coulon Adams. He was a member of Collins Memorial Methodist Church and later Northside Methodist. He attended West Fulton High School and graduated from University of Georgia Atlanta Division with a BA in Business Administration. During his teens and early twenties Sam and his brother Bill worked at the family business, a Gulf Service Station and Adams Explosives. He loved to tell stories of his adventures delivering explosives during this time. Sam served the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed for several years at Lockheed before going to work for Prudential Insurance Company as a sales manager. He worked there serving mostly northwest Atlanta for 35 years until his retirement. Sam and his family moved from Bolton to Vinings in 1968. During their later years, Sam and his wife Virginia, enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and spending time at their vacation home in Panama City. They also enjoyed restoring vintage cars and gardening. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sam is predeceased by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Virginia Turnipseed Adams, his brother Bill Adams, and his sister Betty Adams. Sam is survived by his children; Mary Elizabeth (Anthony) Cain, Virginia Ann (Kevin) Broderick, and Sam IV (Judy) Adams. Know as Big Pop, he has one grandson, Matthew Cain, and seven granddaughters, Ashley Cain (Craig Harris) , Misty (Josh) Hawk, Kelly (Josh) Flint, Marie (Kyle) Milton, Astin (Jacob) Singer, Katie Broderick and Jesse Adams, five great grandchildren with one more expected in May. And his beloved dog Scooter. The family wishes to thank the staff of Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain for their help and support during this time. The family will receive friends from 2-4 Sunday, March 31 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. The service will be April 1 at 11 am in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home. Interment will be at Crest Lawn Cemetery in Atlanta, Reverend Gill Watson officiating. If you wish, in lieu of flowers donations to the may be made. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary