BARAZZONE, Samuel Samuel W. Barazzone, age 80, was called home on May 13, 2020. A private family memorial service will be held later. Born on Dec 22, 1939 in Bluefield, WV, he was loving husband to Gwen Barazzone, father to Lesley Brodbeck and the late Ryan Barazzone. He was grandad to Jessica, Emily, and Nick Brodbeck. He was also brother to Esther Barazzone, Vincent Barazzone ("Bart" deceased), and half siblings Irma Barazzone, Barry Barazzone, and Rudolph Vukojevich. He was deeply loved and respected by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends for his life affirming energy, and fair and caring ways. His legacy includes many adventures throughout his life. He attended the Air Force Academy after high school where he learned to fly. He graduated from Concord College in West Virginia. He joined the Air Force and served from 1961-1966, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant before starting a career with Delta Airlines in 1967. After he'd flown every jet in Delta's fleet, routinely on international flights, and became one of its youngest Captains ever, he retired on January 1, 2000. He always enjoyed all machines, and "piloted" motorcycles, sailboats, and cars. He spent time at University Yacht Club where he was Commodore in 2003. He also loved skiing, playing tennis, as well as being with his family and friends. Later in life, he, Gwen, and their dog Bodie spent many happy hours together at their home on Amelia Island. He was a loving, kind, and generous man and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle Ranch, PO Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020