|
|
CRAWFORD, Samuel Stephen "Steve" Samuel Stephen "Steve" Crawford, age 91, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away December 17, 2019 at his residence in Carrollton, Alabama. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Reform with Rev. Randy Raper officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery in Reform, Alabama. Visitation will be immediately following the service. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Crawford Cortez; three Grandsons, Tom Sanford II, Nicholas Noline, and Chris Davis; son-in-law, Tom Sanford; and stepdaughter, Denise Dillinger. He worked as a probation officer for Fulton County, Georgia for 30 years. He started his own private investigator firm, and attended John Marshall Law School. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to s Family Support, 11218 John Galt Blvd., Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137 (www.wwfs.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 25, 2019