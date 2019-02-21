FERGUSON, Samuel "Sam" Samuel "Sam" Pierce Ferguson, 79, of Sharpsburg, GA passed away on February 19, 2019. He was born to the late Sadie Randall Ferguson and Carl Raymond Ferguson in Lithonia, GA on August 25, 1939. He was a graduate of Greensboro High School class of 1957. He was formerly self-employed at L. C. Worley Transfer, Inc., later he was employed at Hames Trucking Company and then, Automobile Acceptance Corp. He was a member of Line Creek Baptist Church of Sharpsburg, GA and a former member of West Fairburn Baptist Church, Fairburn Christian Church, and Crossroads Church. Sam was an avid golfer, loved to travel with friends; he hunted and fished in his youth. He was a huge GA Bulldog fan. Most of all he loved his family and friends. He married the love of his life, Margaret Sue Worley, on April 22, 1960 in College Park. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed by all that knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Carl Thomas Ferguson. He leaves behind, to cherish his memory, his wife of 58 years, Margaret Sue Worley Ferguson; son, Carl Ferguson; daughter, Donna Owen (Carl); son, Larry Ferguson (Caroline); grandchildren, Erica, Tori, Conner (Emily), Mollie, and Javarus; five great-grandchildren; and his brother, Curtis Ferguson (Ann); and numerous family members and friends too numerous to mention all by name. Funeral services will be held in the Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home Chapel in Peachtree City, GA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00am with Dr. David Hammonds officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Interment at Senoia City Cemetery, Senoia, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary