Samuel Michael Jannetta, age 80, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 6, 2020, following a brief and sudden illness.Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Susan; his three sons, Sam Jr. (Ellen), William (Suzanne), and David (Kiley); seven grandchildren, Luke, Michael, Laura, Molly, Elizabeth, Abby, and Kate; his brother Tony (Sally); his sister, Ida Marie Higgins (James); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Benjamin and Frances (Alfano) Jannetta, and his brother Dr. Peter Jannetta.Sam was born on September 29, 1940, in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in York, PA, and graduated from West York High, where he was student council president and a three-sport varsity athlete. During childhood, he enjoyed his time spent each summer at Camp Tecumseh on Lake Winnipesaukee, in New Hampshire. Sam went on to earn his B.A. in Journalism from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, played baseball and lightweight football, and was elected to the Friars Senior Society. After graduating from Penn, Sam began a successful 36-year career with IBM. His tenure as an IBM executive took him from Harrisburg, PA, to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tokyo. Throughout his career, Sam was esteemed by colleagues for his keen business acumen and his high character.A lifelong sports enthusiast, Sam played ALTA tennis through Dunwoody Country Club; coached his sons in soccer, baseball, and basketball; and enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams: the Atlanta Braves, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and any team his children or grandchildren played for. Upon retiring from IBM in 1999, he resumed his passion for golf as a member of Cherokee Town & Country Club. In addition to spending quality time with family, Sam relished the opportunity to travel the world with Susan. They visited all seven continents and enjoyed many memorable trips with children, grandchildren, and close friends. Sam also cherished the time he and Susan spent each summer at their home on Lake Sunapee, NH.Sam found spiritual fulfillment as an active parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, where he was an inaugural member of the Fideles men's prayer group. He was also honored to serve as the leader of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre for the Archdiocese of Atlanta.A funeral mass for the immediate family will be held on November 27 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. The family expects to hold a memorial service in Sam's honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA 30327, attn. Willis Jones.