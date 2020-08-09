1/
Samuel Label
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LABEL, Samuel Samuel Label, age 89, of Johns Creek, GA passed away July 21, 2020. Mr. Label, a native of Buffalo, NY, was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church. He was a United States Air Force veteran and worked for Lockheed as a Flight Line Leadman. Mr. Label graduated from the John Marshall School of Law and retired from American Honda Financial Service. He is survived by his wife, Dolores L. Label of Johns Creek, GA, sister, Marlene Kirkley of Cleveland, OH, brothers, Jerry Label of Simi Valley, CA, Gary Label of Oakland, CA, Jeff Label of Las Vegas, NV. A memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel
3088 Highway 120
Duluth, GA 30096
(770) 476-2535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill Head Funeral Homes Duluth Chapel & Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved