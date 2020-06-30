Samuel Mitchell
MITCHELL, Samuel Mr. Samuel Mitchell passed away June 24, 2020. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Chapel of Raleigh Rucker from 3 PM - 7 PM. He is survived by wife, Betty Jean, daughters, Portia and Barrie, grandchildren, Kira and Deshon, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Rucker, Rucker and Shelton Funeral Directors, LLC 404-288-7015.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Raleigh Rucker Funeral Home
2199 Candler Road
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 288-7015
