REED, IV, Samuel John "John" Samuel John Reed, IV (John) died September 22 after a long battle with kidney disease. A longtime resident of Atlanta, John also spent summers in Jamestown, Rhode Island. The son of Katherine and Samuel Reed, Sr., John grew up in Morristown, Tennessee, and Independence, Virginia. He graduated from Georgia Tech, earning an Industrial Engineering degree. He proudly volunteered for the United States Air Force and served in the 1373 Photo-Mapping Unit. John's love for airplanes and aviation lasted throughout his life. While still in high school, he earned his private pilot's license. He also obtained multi-engine, glider, seaplane, and helicopter ratings. When John left the Air Force, his career focused on aviation marketing, working for Lockheed Georgia, Sperry Flight Systems, Honeywell, and Satair Corp. In retirement, he enjoyed restoring several antique airplanes, and he continued flying his Cessna at the Newnan-Coweta County airport. John loved vintage cars; he spent almost twenty years restoring an old Ferrari. He was a member of several airplane organizations, including the Antique Airplane Association, The Society of Experimental Test Pilots, and The Quiet Birdman. John is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Barbara, his life's companion and "social conscience." Together, John and Barbara shared many fun fireside evenings with family and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 18th at 2 PM in the chapel of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta 30327. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in John's memory to the Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota, the Salvation Army of Atlanta or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 16, 2019