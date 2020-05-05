|
SILBIGER, Samuel Aron Shmuel Aron Ben Chava v Nathan Akiva October 27, 1923 - April 12, 2020 A man strong at heart and will passed away on April 12, 2020. Originally from Oswiecim, Poland, Sam met many obstacles and adventures in his life but never lost his joyful and optimistic spirit. During the Holocaust, he survived several work camps, including Auschwitz. He boarded the famous Altalena bound for Israel to fight in the Irgun as a Freedom Fighter for Israel. He then returned to Germany breaking borders where he met the love of his life before immigrating to the US in 1956. He lived the American dream with his own grocery store and real estate investments. No matter the obstacle, he found the humor in life, told his story, and loved living everyday. Married for 64 years, he leaves behind his loving wife Margot Melzer Silbiger, daughter Eva Silbiger, grandchildren Allie Hauser, Jessica (Kyle) Goldich, Ilissa (Brian) Feiler, Samantha Paulen and great-grandchildren Annabelle Hauser and Sophia Goldich. Read more of his story at tinyurl.com/SamSilbiger. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2020