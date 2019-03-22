|
STAFFORD, Samuel Mr. Samuel Stafford, age 88 of Atlanta, Georgia entered into eternal rest on March 18, 2019. Survivors are: wife Helen Stafford, sons Billy, Samuel, Derrick and Keith Stafford. Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, March 25, [email protected] 1pm at Knox Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Aaron Parker, Pastor of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Eulogist. Viewing at Knox Funeral Home, Sunday March 24th at 3-5pm. Body instate one hour before service. www.knoxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019