WEISSMAN, Samuel Samuel Weissman, 96, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family: his sons, Norman (Mary Rita), and Harold (Brenda); and his daughter, Arlene (Ronnie, of blessed memory). He was born in Atlanta where he grew up and met and married the love of his life, Sylvia. Sam was preceded in death by his beloved wife and his brother Jack. He is survived by his sister, Gertie, his daughter, two sons, two daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He and Sylvia were generous supporters of the Jewish Federation, the Jewish National Fund, and the AA Synagogue for decades. Sam has left behind a lifetime of memories of supporting his family and community and running a business that provided employment to many employees for decades. An online guestbook is available at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Atlanta, 1244 Park Vista Dr., Atlanta, GA 30319, www.vnhs.org; Weinstein Hospice, 3150 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, www.weinsteinhospice.org or to the , . Graveside service will be held at 3 PM, on October 3, 2019, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, with Rabbi Michael Bernstein officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019