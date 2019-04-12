Services
WHITE, Sandra, Arkeyvion and Antonio Celebration of Life Service Sandra, Arkeyvion and Infant Antonio White Saturday-April 13, 2019 at 11am from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2755 Campbellton Rd. SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30311 Rev. Dr. Timothy Flemming, Pastor. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will be placed in state at 9:30am Public Viewing on the day of service 10am until the hour of service Watkins Funeral Home-McDonough Chapel Inc., 234 Hampton Street 678-884-5177 www.danawatkinsfuneralhome.com
