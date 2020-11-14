1/
Sandra Epstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EPSTEIN, Sandra Goldberg

Sandra Goldberg Epstein, wife of the late Burton J. Epstein, formerly of Atlanta, passed away Monday, November 9th, 2020 in Pullman, WA. Sandra leaves behind her children, Van Epstein and wife Judy Rose Epstein, Lee Epstein Bertiger, Eve Epstein Fortenbery and husband Randy Fortenbery, and Sam Epstein, as well as 9 grandchildren. Her life's mission was to champion for causes that served those in need and for those that had no voice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund at The Temple in Atlanta, GA, or Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse in Moscow, ID.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved