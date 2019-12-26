Services
Griner Funeral Home
186 Highway 279
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 460-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra F. Duncan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra F. Duncan Obituary
DUNCAN, Sandra F. We celebrate the life of Sandra F. Duncan. Sandra's life reflected service and she held a multitude of talents. Sandra, known to many as "Sandy" was born on September 6, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL to Inez McClain and Warren "Bo" Duncan, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Eric Matin, daughter Andrea White and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings F. Delores Tice (Ralph) Pensacola, FL, Richard Duncan (deceased), Patrick Duncan, Jacksonville, FL, Warren L. Duncan II (Deidre) Tuskegee, AL, Iris D. Joyce (Steve) Middleburg, FL, Celeste D. Donaldson (Herman) Jacksonville, FL, Victor S. Duncan (Cece) Jacksonville, FL, Wanda L. Duncan Douglasville, GA, Karen Duncan (deceased), Carl A. Duncan (deceased), Vincent A. Duncan (Anna) Jacksonville, FL and Phyllis Duncan (deceased). Sandra resided in Atlanta, GA for over 40 years, working for The Coca-Cola Co. as Executive Secretary to the senior vice president. After retirement she held several part time positions to keep herself alert and busy. Sandra enjoyed reading, oldies and jazz music, collecting art and was quite the artist herself. A celebration of life will be held at H. Griner Funeral Home, 186 Highway 279, Fayetteville, GA 30214, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM with an 11:00 AM viewing before the service. She leaves behind to mourn many cousins and sorrowing friends. In honor of Sandra and in lieu of flowers, the family request any financial gifts to be sent to The . H. Griner Funeral Home, 770-460-5566.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griner Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -