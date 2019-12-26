|
DUNCAN, Sandra F. We celebrate the life of Sandra F. Duncan. Sandra's life reflected service and she held a multitude of talents. Sandra, known to many as "Sandy" was born on September 6, 1943 in Jacksonville, FL to Inez McClain and Warren "Bo" Duncan, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Eric Matin, daughter Andrea White and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings F. Delores Tice (Ralph) Pensacola, FL, Richard Duncan (deceased), Patrick Duncan, Jacksonville, FL, Warren L. Duncan II (Deidre) Tuskegee, AL, Iris D. Joyce (Steve) Middleburg, FL, Celeste D. Donaldson (Herman) Jacksonville, FL, Victor S. Duncan (Cece) Jacksonville, FL, Wanda L. Duncan Douglasville, GA, Karen Duncan (deceased), Carl A. Duncan (deceased), Vincent A. Duncan (Anna) Jacksonville, FL and Phyllis Duncan (deceased). Sandra resided in Atlanta, GA for over 40 years, working for The Coca-Cola Co. as Executive Secretary to the senior vice president. After retirement she held several part time positions to keep herself alert and busy. Sandra enjoyed reading, oldies and jazz music, collecting art and was quite the artist herself. A celebration of life will be held at H. Griner Funeral Home, 186 Highway 279, Fayetteville, GA 30214, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM with an 11:00 AM viewing before the service. She leaves behind to mourn many cousins and sorrowing friends. In honor of Sandra and in lieu of flowers, the family request any financial gifts to be sent to The . H. Griner Funeral Home, 770-460-5566.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019