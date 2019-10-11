|
HAYNES, Sandra Leigh Sandra Leigh Haynes, age 72, of Smyrna, passed away Oct. 7, 2019. Sandra was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and retired from Lorretto in Syracuse, New York, where she worked as a Social Worker. She is survived by her husband, Dan Haynes; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Michelle Haynes of Douglasville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 9:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 PM - 8 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. Interment will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, 1:30 PM at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4300 King Springs Road, Smyrna, GA 30082 or the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Association, PO Box 220398, Charlotte, NC 28222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2019