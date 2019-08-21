|
JONES, Sandra McDonald Sandra McDonald Jones peacefully departed this world after a brief battle with cancer on August 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sandy was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, niece, cousin, aunt, jeweler, designer, entrepreneur, flower-lover, and friend to many. She was born on September 15, 1953 in Evanston, Illinois to the late Dr. Gerald Owen McDonald and Mary Mix McDonald. She attended high school at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart in Lake Forest, IL ('71) and Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Boston (BA '75). In 1981, she was married to her husband and moved to Atlanta. She was a member of the Atlanta Junior League, Mimosa Garden Club, past president of the Atlanta Hydrangea Society, Ivy Society, and the Piedmont Driving Club. After moving to Atlanta in 1981, she began working at Charles Willis with her mother-in-law and soon learned how to restring pearls. She later began her own side business Sandy Serendipities, designing her own line of pearl and precious stone jewelry, which soon developed into a wholesale jewelry business, Pearlworks, LLC selling to retail establishments including Charles Willis, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Topaz, Scully and Scully, and other stores in the southeast. In 2015, she opened her own retail boutique jewelry store near Peachtree Battle and two years later moved to Charles Willis as Sandy Jones Jewelry. Sandy loved to travel and was a friend to all she met. Sandy was predeceased by her mother and father who both died in 2017 and is survived by her loving and devoted husband Willis, her three children Alex J. Hayne (Brian), Bryant Jones (Elizabeth), and Elizabeth Ann Jones, her three grandchildren, William, Christopher, and Draper, her brother Gerald O. McDonald, Jr., her sister Elizabeth McDonald Wakeman (Steve) and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. A Memorial Mass and service will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on August 23, 2019 at 4 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Marist High School, Catholic Charities of Atlanta, or the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Holy Spirit.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 21, 2019