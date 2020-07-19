Sandra Milavec

MILAVEC, Sandra Kay Sandra Kay Milavec, age 76, of Fayetteville, GA, passed away on July 13, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, on December 7, 1943, Sandra graduated from Grady Nursing School in 1964 and enjoyed a long, distinguished nursing career. Interspersed with her nursing positions, she spent time in the air as a Delta Airlines Flight attendant and embarked on many entrepreneurial pursuits as well. Sandra was a true renaissance woman with myriad talents and was always making, growing, sewing, painting or restoring something and sharing her creations with others. Caring deeply for family and friends, Sandra always showed up for others when they needed her. She will not be forgotten. Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Louise White and her brother, Don White, Sandra is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank Milavec, sons, Mike (Tracey) Milavec and Jon (Lynn Harris Medcalf) Milavec, grandsons, Nick and Ethan, and her brother, Ken White. A Remembrance Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests that expressions of sympathy be made in Sandra's name to the American Cancer Society
