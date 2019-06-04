Services
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Roswell United Methodist Church
814 Mimosa Blvd,
Roswell,, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra MORMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra MORMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra MORMAN Obituary
MORMAN, Sandra Stevenson Sandra Stevenson Morman of Roswell passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Sandy lived in the Cleveland Ohio area and moved to Roswell twelve years ago. She was a professional woman who was employed at University Hospital in the Neonatal unit and later was the office manager at North Eastern Ohio Neurosurgeons. In her retirement she and her husband loved to travel, garden and spoil her grandchildren who called her Nana. Nana will be missed by all. Sandy is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Kurt and his wife, Sharon Hartman and Todd and his wife, Kathy Hartman; six grandchildren, Ryan, Matt, Rachel, Michael, Gordon and Beckett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's name are preferred to the , or Roswell United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA. 30075.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now