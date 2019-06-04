MORMAN, Sandra Stevenson Sandra Stevenson Morman of Roswell passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Sandy lived in the Cleveland Ohio area and moved to Roswell twelve years ago. She was a professional woman who was employed at University Hospital in the Neonatal unit and later was the office manager at North Eastern Ohio Neurosurgeons. In her retirement she and her husband loved to travel, garden and spoil her grandchildren who called her Nana. Nana will be missed by all. Sandy is survived by her husband, Jim; sons, Kurt and his wife, Sharon Hartman and Todd and his wife, Kathy Hartman; six grandchildren, Ryan, Matt, Rachel, Michael, Gordon and Beckett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's name are preferred to the , or Roswell United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA. 30075. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary