ROBINSON (COBURN), Sandra Sandra Coburn Robinson, 86, of Atlanta (and Albany) passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home after a short illness. A private graveside service will be held at 2 PM. on Wednesday, April 22 at Arlington Cemetery in Sandy Springs (Atlanta). A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Mrs. Robinson was born in Fitzgerald, GA on Dec. 19, 1933, and spent her childhood there. She attended Fitzgerald High School and the University of Georgia, where she received her B.S. in Education in 1959. She was a proud member of the Kappa Delta sorority, and served as the president in 1959. She was also a lifelong Bulldog fan. Upon graduating, she moved to Atlanta where she taught second grade. She later taught 3 and 4 year olds, at Wieuca Road Baptist Church. She married Pete Robinson on Oct. 27, 1962, at her family's home in Fitzgerald. They lived in Atlanta where her husband owned Pete's Engineering Company and raced NHRA top fuel dragsters. She traveled to races throughout the United States with her husband and helped him run his business. In 1989, Mrs. Robinson moved to Albany and was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. She returned to Atlanta in 2012. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Robinson, her parents, Barney Lee Coburn and Ione Aultman Coburn, and her brother and sister-in-law, Boyd and Barbara Coburn. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Robinson Vann (Glen), two nieces, Carol Bishop (Joe) and Leah Masters (Chuck), her great-nephews and great-nieces, Matthew Bishop (Mary), Philip Bishop (Anna), Sarah Keadle (Karl), Katherine McMahon (Kieran), Margaret Harris (Ryan), Andrea Sandbach (Taylor), and their children, and a special "son" Dr. Ndy Ndukwe. Mrs. Robinson loved to read and was an ardent fan of sending cards, notes and letters, covered in colorful stickers, to friends and family for any special occasion or no reason. She also enjoyed making small donations to a variety of charities, including Native American and social justice causes and educational institutions. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite cause in her honor.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020