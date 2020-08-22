1/
Sandra Saturn
SATURN, Sandra Sandra Saturn, known to many as "Sandy" passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, New York, but spent the majority of her life residing in Tucker, Georgia. She became a Registered Nurse after earning her degree from the University of Rochester-School of Nursing. She was married to her late husband, Robert, for over 50 years. Sandy had a passion for cleaning, gardening and baking. She also loved German shepherds and was a member of the German Shepherd Dog Club of Atlanta and the Atlanta Obedience Club. Later in life, she enjoyed taking her certified therapy dog, Abbey, on monthly visits to nearby nursing homes. Sandy is survived by her sister, two daughters and a grandson. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tucker.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
