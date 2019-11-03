|
URBANO, Sandra Mae "Sandi" Sandra (Sandi) Mae Urbano of Marietta, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Hortense Halle and her sister Jackie Halle Frizell. Born March 27, 1940 in Berlin, New Hampshire, her family moved to Portland, Maine when she was 3 years old. She attended Deering High School and Westbrook Jr College in Portland. In the summer of 1959, she meet her future husband, Tony, at the Scarborough Downs racetrack in Scarborough, Maine. They married October 22, 1960 and the next few years they lived in Alabama and Maryland where Tony was stationed in the US Army. Later they moved to Pittsfield and North Attleboro, Massachusetts with their four children. In 1973 the family moved to Taylors, SC where they spent the next four years. Lifelong friends were made in Taylors with great memories of beach and lake trips, back-yard BBQ's, summers at the pool and Sandi helping keep all the neighborhood kids in line. In 1977, Sandi and the family moved to East Cobb where she remained in her Indian Hills home until her death. Sandi wasted no time making new friends. She was very active in the tennis community playing several times a week and spent many Friday and Saturday nights at Indian Hills Country Club with her friends and neighbors. Sandi never met a stranger and was never the first to leave a good party. She had a very rewarding 36-year career working for Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery Associates where she worked until she was 77. Beyond family and friends, her love and passion was tennis, gardening, the beach, summer trips back home to Maine, lobster rolls and a proper "Italian" sandwich from Amatos in Portland. She is survived by her loving husband, Tony Urbano, her four children, Tony Urbano Jr, Joe (Liz) Urbano, Sherri (Matt) DiDuro and Mark (Donna) Urbano. She also leaves behind her six grandchildren, Kristina and Erik Urbano, Isabella, Emma and Annalia DiDuro and Francesca (Frankie) Urbano. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta GA 30068. A reception will follow at the church. Interment will be held at a later date at the National Cemetery in Canton GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to your choice of the following: The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1 or Holy Family Catholic Church www.holyfamilycc.org/online-giving.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019