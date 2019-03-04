|
GANTT, Sandra Wiley Sandra Wiley Gantt, loving wife, mother, and "Mama" to her grandchildren passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Sandra was born on December 17, 1935 in Atlanta, GA to Harold (Red) Wiley and Sybil Wiley. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jerry. She is also survived by her children, Rhonda (Mike), Roxanne, Stacy (Rick), Kelly (Mike) and Scott (Eva); grandchildren, Elissa Kyle, Chandler, Dylan, Cody, Noah and Savannah. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Roswell. Mrs. Gantt will lie in state for 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery and the family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5th from 4 to 7 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2019